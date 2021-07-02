Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $34.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

PSXP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

