PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Cut to “Neutral” at BOCOM International

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $22.10 on Friday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

