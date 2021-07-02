PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
PCK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.64. 27,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $9.76.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
