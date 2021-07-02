PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in June

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 35,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.