PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 84,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,981. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.