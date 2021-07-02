Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $334,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $166.36. 12,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

