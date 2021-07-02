Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $999.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

