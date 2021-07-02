Piper Sandler Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $170.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.
COF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.
NYSE COF opened at $157.15 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
