Piper Sandler Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $170.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

NYSE COF opened at $157.15 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

