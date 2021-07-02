Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKBEF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.