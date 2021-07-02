PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 341,600 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 341,600 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. 8,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

