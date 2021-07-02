PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 3.3% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,585,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 560,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 420,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 107,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

