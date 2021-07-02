Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 5.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 471,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

