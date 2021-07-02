Plancorp LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

WBA stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.78. 219,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

