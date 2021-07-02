Plancorp LLC Sells 242 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $270.14. 3,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,426. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $169.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

