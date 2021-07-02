Playkey Reaches Market Cap of $192,744.60 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $192,744.60 and $60,269.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.54 or 0.00690751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00080638 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

