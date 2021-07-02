Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLTK. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Playtika stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.08.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

