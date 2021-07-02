PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $33.58

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $32.88. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 2,454 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
