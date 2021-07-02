PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $33.58

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $32.88. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 2,454 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,629,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $221,651.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,667 shares of company stock valued at $13,694,025. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

