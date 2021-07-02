Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PCFT opened at GBX 166.17 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £290.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.62.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

