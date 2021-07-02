Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $482.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, lighting, pumps, filters and pool remodelling. Meanwhile, Pool Corp is committed toward returning more value to shareholders. The company continues to anticipates robust earnings growth in 2021. For the year 2021 it expects earnings per share in the range of $11.85-$12.60. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with rise in labor and delivery costs, increased investments in information technology systems and hardware remain concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.43.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $462.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 12 month low of $268.50 and a 12 month high of $470.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

