PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,866.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $5,866.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,746.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.01 or 0.06359211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01467730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00404808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00157774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.92 or 0.00622052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00428518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00345298 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,369,036 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

