PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Societe Generale

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.72.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.