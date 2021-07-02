Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

