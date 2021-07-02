PressOne Reaches Market Cap of $6.76 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. PressOne has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $775.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

