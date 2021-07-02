Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PGZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.22. 30,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
