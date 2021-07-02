Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PGZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.22. 30,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 321.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

