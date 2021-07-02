Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,280. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

