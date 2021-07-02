Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 10,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 861,405 shares of company stock worth $49,491,444. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

