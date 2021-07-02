Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 10,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.
In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 861,405 shares of company stock worth $49,491,444. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
