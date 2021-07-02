Provident Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 7th (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Provident Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Provident Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Provident Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Provident Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

