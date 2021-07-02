Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 78.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

