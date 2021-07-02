Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 9,760 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

