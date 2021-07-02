Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

