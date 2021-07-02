Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

