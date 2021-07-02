Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,495,000 after buying an additional 1,831,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after buying an additional 544,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tata Motors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.