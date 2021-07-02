Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 57,383 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,183,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $83,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $82.06. 727,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,917,682. The firm has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

