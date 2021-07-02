Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,195 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $97,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 196,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.91 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

