pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $35,981.78 and approximately $76.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00011478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00681632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00080432 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

