Pulse Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,004% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

PLSE opened at $20.82 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

