PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,436,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

