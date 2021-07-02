Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Roth Capital

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.