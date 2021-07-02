Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for National Bank Holdings Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $5,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 6,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.