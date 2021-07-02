Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dana Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dana in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Dana stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.58. Dana has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

