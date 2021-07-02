Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

PVAC stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

