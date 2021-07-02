Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Popular, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Popular in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. Popular has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

