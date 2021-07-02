Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

NYSE:CSL opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.26. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.