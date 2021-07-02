Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%.

PFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

PFC opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

