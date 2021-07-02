Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.