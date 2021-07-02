Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%.

BWB has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $455.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

