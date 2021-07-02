Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MLVF. Zacks Investment Research raised Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MLVF opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

