QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 153.4% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

