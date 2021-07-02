QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 153.4% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.97.
About QBE Insurance Group
