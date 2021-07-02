Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Cap of $70.80 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.80 million and approximately $245.47 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00127353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.41 or 1.00010177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.