Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.48.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

